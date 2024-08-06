Boat launches open-ear wearable stereo earphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Boat launched its first open-ear wearable stereo (OWS) earphones in India. The OWS earphones named ‘Boat Airdopes ProGear ‘come with an open-ear design.

The Boat Airdopes ProGear are priced in India at Rs. 1,999 and available for purchase through Amazon, Myntra, and the Boat India e-store. On Flipkart, the OWS earphones are currently listed at a special price of Rs. 1,699. The earphones are also available for purchase at offline stores such as Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales. They are offered in two colour options — Active Black and Sporting Green.

The Boat Airdopes ProGear are equipped with 15mm drivers and use air conduction technology. This is where sound travels through air and vibrates our eardrums with the vibrations then translated to electrical signals in the brain, which we interpret as audio. The earphones rest outside the ear canal, held in place by ear-hooks.

The newly launched OWS earphones also sport an AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) supported quad mic system which is claimed to offer a stable and clear call experience. They support 40ms low latency gaming mode.

The Boat Airdopes ProGear earbuds carry a 65mAh battery each, while the charging case has a 500mAh cell. On a single charge, the OWS earphones are said to offer a battery life of up to 100 hours with the case. A quick charge of 10 minutes is claimed to provide a playback time of up to 10 hours. The earbuds come with an IPX5 rating and support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.