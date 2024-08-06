Centre convenes all-party meeting on Bangladesh crisis; S. Jaishankar briefs MPs

On Tuesday, August 6, the Indian government held an all-party meeting to address the escalating crisis in Bangladesh. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar updated party leaders on the situation, including the steps India has taken in response. The turmoil in Bangladesh, triggered by large-scale protests against a controversial job quota system, led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and subsequent flight from the country. Sources indicate that Hasina has arrived in India and is en route to London.

The meeting included key officials such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Earlier, Jaishankar briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the crisis following Hasina’s arrival at the Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad aboard a Bangladesh Air Force C-130J military transport aircraft. Although no official details of the discussion have been released, the meeting underscored the government’s concern and response to the rapidly unfolding situation in Bangladesh.