Commodity Market: Gold price decline sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold declined sharply in Kerala on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 51,120, down by Rs 640 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6390, down by Rs 80. In the last two days gold price remained unchanged at Rs 51,760 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat on Tuesday at Rs 69,302 per 10 gram, which is down by merely 0.01% or Rs 7. Silver futures were trading at Rs 79,705/kg, up by 0.13% or Rs 107. In the last 2 days, the prices of gold have fallen by Rs 500/10 gm while silver has dipped by Rs 2,800 per kilogram.

On Monday, gold and silver settled on a weaker note in the domestic and international markets. Gold futures settled at Rs 69,309 per 10 gram with a loss of 0.69% and silver futures settled at Rs 79,598 per kilogram with a loss of 3.51%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,411.97 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,452.60.pot silver gained 0.2% to $27.33 per ounce, platinum was up nearly 1% at $914.90. Palladium rose 0.8% to $856.83 after hitting on Monday its lowest levels since August 2018.