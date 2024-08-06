Etihad Airways cancels flights to this city: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv in Israel. Flights EY595 from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) was cancelled. The return flight, Y596 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi will also remain cancelled.

The airline said the disruption was due to ‘operational reasons’. Passengers who booked these flights have been advised to check if their contact details are up to date by visiting etihad.com/manage. This will ensure that travellers are updated via SMS or email with the latest flight information. To make any changes to bookings or for enquiries, travellers are advised to contact on the airline’s local phone numbers, live chat and social media accounts.

Emirates’ flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended since November 2023. The airline had cancelled all its flights to the region amid escalating tensions between Israel and Gaza at the time. The airline had stated that customers with onward connections to Tel Aviv on Emirates flights “would not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice”.