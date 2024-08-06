Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 54,727 crore in Indian markets in July

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested Rs 54,727 crore in equity and debt in the month of July, 2024. Data released by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) revealed this.As per data, FPIs invested Rs 32,364 crore in equity and Rs 22,363 crore in debt market during the period.

Meanwhile, they also pulled Rs 1,027 crore from equities in the first two trading sessions of this month (August 1-2). This came following an inflow Rs 26,565 crore in June. Before that, FPIs withdrew Rs 25,586 crore in May on poll jitters and over Rs 8,700 crore in April on concerns over a tweak in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.