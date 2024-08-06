Guwahati Flood Alert: Heavy Rains Submerge Roads and Homes

Guwahati experienced severe flooding on Monday, August 5, due to heavy rains, leading to widespread waterlogging and significant disruptions for commuters and students. Almost all peripheral roads in the city were inundated, causing traffic jams and stranding people in their vehicles for hours. Reports indicated that office-goers, schoolchildren, and even ambulances were stuck until late in the evening as rainwater overwhelmed the streets.

In response to the severe flooding, the Kamrup Metropolitan administration, covering Guwahati, announced the closure of all educational institutions for Tuesday. The decision affects both government and private schools, colleges, and coaching centers within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area. The official notice cited flash floods caused by the heavy rains as the reason for the closure.

Waterlogging was particularly problematic in several areas, including Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, and GS Road. Many residents faced power outages and lengthy delays. Pallavi Deka, an assistant professor, described the chaos of her four-hour journey across 6 km of flooded roads. The Meteorological Department has predicted continued heavy rainfall for the region, exacerbating the situation. Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah and Lurinjyoti Gogoi from the Assam Jatiya Parishad criticized the authorities for their handling of the crisis and the ineffective infrastructure.