House Collapses in Kashi Vishwanath Temple Zone: 1 Dead, Several Rescued

In the early hours of Tuesday (August 6), two houses collapsed in the Yellow Zone of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple area, specifically on the route to entrance gate 4A via Silko Gali in Khoa Gali, part of the Chowk police station area. The collapse trapped several people under the debris, prompting swift rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police personnel, health department officials, and dog squads. Among the trapped individuals was a police constable, who was later rescued and taken to Kabir Chaura Divisional Hospital for treatment.

Varanasi Division Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma reported that nine people were trapped in the collapse, two of whom managed to escape on their own. The NDRF successfully rescued the remaining seven, though one woman tragically lost her life. The commissioner emphasized that the priority now is to clear the debris and restore water and electricity supplies to the affected houses.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal confirmed that the rescue operations were nearing completion. He noted that all nine trapped individuals were rescued and sent to hospitals, including a woman constable who was injured and is now out of danger at BHU Trauma Centre. Unfortunately, a woman admitted to Kabir Chaura Hospital was declared dead. The focus remains on completing the rescue efforts and assisting the injured.