India introduces visa on arrival for tourists from these countries

Aug 6, 2024, 08:45 pm IST

New Delhi: Indian government launched  visa-on-arrival facility for tourists from UAE, Japan and South Korea. Tourists from these countries will get this visa-on-arrival  facility for  tourism, business, conference, and medical purposes. The facility is available for entry through 6 designated airports in India. The  Ministry of Tourism announced this.

This visa-on-arrival facility is applicable for tourism, business, conference, and medical purposes, allowing a stay of up to 60 days with double entry.The visa-on-arrival can be utilised at six designated airports across India.

In addition to the visa-on-arrival, the Ministry has expanded the e-visa facility with Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), now accessible to nationals of 167 countries. This e-visa permits entry through 30 designated international airports and 6 major seaports.

The Ministry has established a 24×7 Multi-Lingual Tourist Info-Helpline, available toll-free at 1800111363 or short code 1363. This service supports domestic and foreign tourists, offering guidance and information in 12 languages, including 10 international languages.

 

