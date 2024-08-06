Indian Navy Invites Applications For Short Service Commission: Details

Mumbai: Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: The Indian Navy is currently accepting applications from unmarried men and women for the Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (Executive Branch). The application process will end on August 16. The recruitment drive aims to fill 18 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates must have at least 60% marks in English in Class 10 or 12 and one of the following educational qualifications with a minimum of 60% overall marks:

MSc/BE/B Tech/M Tech in Computer Science, Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Software Systems, Cyber Security, System Administration & Networking, Computer Systems & Networking, Data Analytics, or Artificial Intelligence.MCA with BCA/BSc in Computer Science or Information Technology.

Age Limit:

Applicants must be born between January 2, 2000, and July 1, 2005.

Vacancies:

The number of vacancies is tentative and may change based on the availability of training slots.

NCC Candidates

NCC ‘C’ certificate holders will receive a 5% relaxation in the cut-off marks for shortlisting, provided they:

Hold an NCC ‘C’ certificate from the Naval/Army/Air Wing with a minimum ‘B’ grade. Have served for at least two academic years in the Senior Division of NCC. Possess a ‘C’ certificate dated after January 1, 2022.The final selection includes verification of the NCC certificate’s validity.

Medical Examination:

Candidates recommended by SSB must undergo a medical examination. Guidelines are available on the Indian Navy website. No medical standard relaxations are allowed, and changing the medical hospital/centre is not permitted.

Candidates who have graduated or are in the final year of their degree (regular/integrated) with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA from a recognised university.

Selection Procedure:

Applications will be shortlisted based on normalised marks in the qualifying degree. For BE/B Tech candidates, marks up to the fifth semester will be considered. For postgraduates (MSc/MCA/M Tech), all semester marks will be considered; for final-year students, marks up to the pre-final year will be considered. Shortlisted candidates will be notified via email or SMS about the SSB interview. Changing the SSB examination/interview centre is not allowed.

Merit List

The merit list will be based on SSB marks. Candidates declared fit in the medical examination will be appointed subject to police verification, character verification, and vacancy availability.

Tenure of Commission

Selected candidates will receive an initial 10-year Short Service Commission, extendable by up to four years in two terms (2 years + 2 years), based on service needs, performance, medical eligibility, and candidate willingness.

Training

Candidates will join as Sub Lieutenants and undergo a six-week Naval Orientation Course at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, followed by professional training at Naval Ships and training establishments.

Only unmarried candidates are eligible for training. Any candidate who marries during training will be discharged and must repay the full pay, allowances, and other expenses incurred by the government.

Probation Period

SSC (IT) Officers have a two-year probation period starting from the rank of Sub Lieutenant or after completing initial training, whichever is later. Officers may be discharged for unsatisfactory performance during probation.