IndiGo launches business class service for passengers

Mumbai: Leading low-budget air carrier in India, IndiGo announced the introduction of business-class services for the first time since its inception. The announcement comes as the airline celebrates its 18th anniversary.

The airline will open business class booking from August 6 for travel from 14 November and fares start at Rs 18,018. The airline will offer business class on 12 routes, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai. ¬†IndiGo will also launch “Bluchip’ loyalty program, which will start around September. The meals for the premium business class will be catered by Oberoi Hotels.

IndiGo announced wide-body aircraft operation too on its 18 year of anniversary, stating that by 2027 it will start IndiGo wide body services on Airbus 350-900 planes. Currently, IndiGo operates over 400 routes, including 34 international destinations.