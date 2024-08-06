IndiGo launches business class service for passengers

Mumbai: Leading low-budget air carrier in India, IndiGo announced the introduction of business-class services for the first time since its inception. The announcement comes as the airline celebrates its 18th anniversary.

The airline will open business class booking from August 6 for travel from 14 November and fares start at Rs 18,018. The airline will offer business class on 12 routes, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai. IndiGo will also launch “Bluchip’ loyalty program, which will start around September. The meals for the premium business class will be catered by Oberoi Hotels.

IndiGo announced wide-body aircraft operation too on its 18 year of anniversary, stating that by 2027 it will start IndiGo wide body services on Airbus 350-900 planes. Currently, IndiGo operates over 400 routes, including 34 international destinations.