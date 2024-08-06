Know how to buy BSNL 4G, 5G SIM online

Mumbai: public sector telecom service provider, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is launching its 4G services across India and it has also started working on the 5G network. Recently, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that 80,000 towers would be installed by the end of October, and the remaining 21,000 by March next year, which means one lakh towers of 4G network would be installed by March 2025.

Interested subscribers have the option to order a BSNL SIM card online and have it delivered to their homes.

How to order BSNL SIM online:

Step 1: Go to https://prune.co.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘Buy SIM card’ and choose India

Step 3: Choose your operator which is BSNL in this case and select your FRC planStep 4: Enter all the required details and OTP

Step 5: Add your address and follow the on-screen instructionThe SIM card will be delivered in the next 90 minutes with on-the-spot activation and doorstep KYC.

For BSNL, the service is currently available in Haryana (Gurugram) and Uttar Pradesh (Ghaziabad).