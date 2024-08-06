know how to make sex more interesting

A recent report reveals that Google searches for ‘how to make sex more interesting’ have risen by 5,000% during the lockdown! Yes, people are searching for ways to make the under-the-sheet experience much hotter. Well, if you are quarantined with your partner and probably not loaded with work from the home burden, sex is a great way to spend your time with your quarantined partner.

But there is also a large chunk of people who are staying alone are they searching for it too? Well, turns out that sales of sex toys have also increased significantly in the past couple of weeks! So maybe people are taking the golden advice from the government seriously and are believing that the best partner to have sex with, in the current situation is YOU yourself! Related searches like how to “spice things up in bed” were also up 3,250 percent. How to “get in the mood” for sex have also spiked upto 5,000 and a significant percentage of a spike was also seen on “how to increase sex drive” query.People quarantined with their romantic partners are probably looking for ways to reignite the spark in their sexual in new ways or just to kill time.

Interesting ways to have sex with your partner:

Try out different sex toys, there are so many couple sex toys available that you can try out with all the time you have at hand.

You can try out new positions! Maybe something inspired by the kama sutra? Try out something you have never tried out before.

Try out BDSM! Figure out which one of you have a dominant or submissive side or just try to switch if you have already figured out!

Try shower sex. In the mundane life it might be difficult for you to make time for some morning shower sex, now that you have all the time you need, go ahead with it.