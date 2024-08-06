NCERT introduces free online courses to Class 11, 12 students: Details

New Delhi: The NCERT has introduced free online courses to students of Classes 11 and 12 via the SWAYAM portal. The online courses will cover 11 subjects. The enrollment deadline is September 1, 2024, and courses will end on September 30. Interested students can register at swayam.gov.in.

Features of the courses

24/7 Access: Course materials are available around the clock.

Engaging Content: Includes eText, videos, discussion forums, and interactive activities.

Expert Mentors: Guidance from knowledgeable instructors.

Flexible Learning: Students can learn at their own pace and convenience.

Video Lectures: Engaging videos to aid learning.

Reading Material: Downloadable and printable resources for offline access.

Self-Assessment Tools: Tests and quizzes for self-evaluation.

Online Discussion Forums: Platforms for students to interact with mentors and peers to clarify doubts and enhance learning.

Available Courses

Class 11 MOOCs

Accountancy, Part-I

Biology, Part-I & Part-II

Business Studies, Part-I

Chemistry, Part-I & Part-II

Economics, Part-I

Geography, Part-I & Part-II

Mathematics, Part-I & Part-II

Physics, Part-I & Part-II

Psychology, Part-I & Part-II

Sociology, Part-I

Class 12 MOOCs

Biology, Part-I

Business Studies, Part-I

Chemistry, Part-I

Economics, Part-I

English, Part-I (APPEAR)

Geography, Part-I & Part-II

Mathematics, Part-I

Physics, Part-I & Part-II

Psychology, Part-I

Sociology, Part-I