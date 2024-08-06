Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, pared early gains to settle lower on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex ended at 78,593, down 166 points or 0.21 per cent. The NSE Nifty ended 63 points or 0.26 per cent down at 23,992.

29 out of the 50 constituents of the NSE Nifty ended lower. 17 out of 30 listed stocks of the Sensex ended lower. Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,652. Meanwhile 2,225 stocks declined and 129 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,006. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 184, and those that hit a 52-week low was 35. In addition, 232 stocks traded in upper circuit and 326 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Britannia, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree and Adani Enterprises. . Top losers were HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, Shriram Finance, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and BPCL.

The fear index, India VIX, ended at 18.74 points, down 7.97 per cent, on Tuesday. The broader indices settled in the red, with the Nifty Next 50 index being the top laggard, falling 0.92 per cent. Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also ended lower, down 061 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively.

Among the sectoral indices, Financial Services, Banking, and Oil & Gas ended lower with a fall of up to 1.42 per cent. Meanwhile, IT, Metal, Realty, Media and FMCG managed to settle with gains of up to 0.84 per cent.