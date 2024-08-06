UAE authority launches new tourist bus service

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched a new of a tourist bus service named ‘On & Off’. The service will start from September. The bus service will help tourists and residents discover Dubai’s tourist attractions.

‘The Dubai On & Off bus also … connects with other modes of public transport, such as the metro, marine transport, and public buses, especially at Al Ghubaiba station,’ said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency.

Starting from Dubai Mall, passengers will visit eight of Dubai’s key attractions and landmarks: Dubai Frame, Heritage Village, Museum of the Future, Gold Souk, Dubai Mall, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah Mosque, and City Walk. The bus will operate from 10am to 10pm, and will leave every 60 minutes from Dubai Mall. The journey will take two hours, with the fare set at Dh35 per person valid for the whole day.