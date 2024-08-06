Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several states, forecasting heavy rainfall on Tuesday, August 6. States expected to be affected include West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Delhi has been issued a yellow alert with predictions of a cloudy sky and light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers throughout the day. Additionally, strong winds are anticipated in the capital, with speeds ranging from 20 to 30 kilometers per hour.

In a press release dated August 5, the IMD indicated that regions such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan are likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Similar weather patterns are expected over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi. Specific heavy rainfall alerts were issued for Rajasthan on August 6, 8, and 9; Himachal Pradesh on August 7; and Uttarakhand on August 6, 7, and 9, with these areas needing to prepare for potential flooding and other severe weather impacts.

The weather bulletin also detailed rainfall expectations for other parts of the country. The Konkan & Goa and Gujarat regions are likely to see fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning throughout the week. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Saurashtra & Kutch. Heavy rainfall is predicted for Madhya Pradesh until August 9 and Chhattisgarh until August 7. Goa is likely to experience heavy downpours until August 10, while Maharashtra and Gujarat can expect similar conditions until August 9. Southern regions, including Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, are likely to have prolonged wet spells lasting until August 10.