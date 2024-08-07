Air India Evacuates 205 from Dhaka Amid Unrest, Resumes Scheduled Flights

Amid ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, a special Air India flight evacuated 205 individuals, including six infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi on Wednesday, August 7. Despite infrastructure challenges, the chartered flight departed New Delhi for Dhaka on Tuesday, August 6, on short notice and successfully brought back the passengers.

In parallel, major airlines have resumed their scheduled flights between India and Bangladesh. Air India will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector, following cancellations of earlier flights. Vistara and IndiGo also cancelled their Tuesday flights to Dhaka but have since resumed operations. Air India is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling for passengers with confirmed bookings on flights to and from Dhaka between August 4 and 7.

Bangladesh has been experiencing significant unrest, resulting in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation on Monday. The protests, initially sparked by a job quota scheme, escalated into widespread demands for Hasina’s removal after 15 years in power. Violent incidents have led to multiple fatalities, including at least 29 individuals connected to the Awami League and its affiliates.