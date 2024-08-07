Bajaj launches Chetak 3201 special edition: Details

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto launched Chetak 3201 special edition. The scooter will be available exclusively on Amazon for August 2024, at Rs 1,28,744 (ex-showroom, Bangalore).

The Chetak 3201 special edition boasts embossed decals and quilted seats. It is the only metal-body electric scooter in its segment. It is water-resistant with IP67 certification and has an ARAI-certified range of 136km.

The Chetak 3201 special edition comes with features like Bluetooth connectivity, Chetak app, coloured TFT display instrument cluster and auto hazard light.

Bajaj Auto said that the Chetak Premium, Chetak Urbane/3202, Chetak 2901, and Chetak 3201 special edition have received approval for the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) subsidy from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI). The company is part of the Indian government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for electric vehicles.