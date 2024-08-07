Imphal: The Manipur government imposed a night curfew in two districts in the state due to the political unrest in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Unrest: State in India imposes curfew: Details night curfew was imposed Pherzawl and Jiribam districts. The decision was taken to curb potential illegal immigration from Bangladesh. District magistrates of both districts have issued the prohibitory orders.

‘Strict precautionary measures need to be taken to prevent the influx of illegal migrants,’ the order said, as it asked the Deputy Commissioners of the two concerned districts to impose night curfew. The Deputy Commissioners of Pherzawl and Jiribam districts, have accordingly imposed the night curfew under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In Pherzawl district, the restrictions will be relaxed from 8 am to 4 pm. In Jiribam, the relaxation will be given from 9 am to 3 pm.

Although Manipur does not share international borders with Bangladesh directly, it has inter-state borders running through southern Assam, which shares borders with Bangladesh.

Another north eastern state, Meghalaya, which shares 445 km of border with Bangladesh, also imposed a night curfew on Monday.