Bangladeshi Musician Rahul Ananda’s House Torched, 3,000 Instruments Destroyed

The home of renowned Hindu musician Rahul Ananda was looted and set on fire by an enraged mob following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s government. The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi 32 area, leaving the musician’s residence in ruins and underscoring the escalating violence against minorities in Bangladesh. Ananda, a lyricist and singer leading the popular folk band Joler Gaan, along with his wife and son, managed to escape unharmed, but the attack left behind significant destruction.

Eyewitnesses and family sources described a harrowing scene as the mob broke into Ananda’s home, looted valuables, and set the property ablaze. Speaking to The Daily Star, a family member recounted how the mob took everything from furniture and mirrors to valuables before torching the house, including Ananda’s extensive collection of over 3,000 handmade musical instruments. This loss is a significant blow not only to the artist but also to the cultural community.

This attack is part of a larger wave of violence sweeping through Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina’s ousting. Mass protests erupted over a controversial job quota in government services, leading to widespread chaos and unrest. Violent protesters have torched and vandalized numerous houses, businesses, and religious sites, predominantly targeting minority communities. The situation has drawn international concern, with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar expressing deep concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh and emphasizing that New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation. Social media has been flooded with support for Ananda and calls for immediate government action to protect minority communities and hold the perpetrators accountable.