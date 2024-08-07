Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Raffle: Expat wins Dh1 million

Abu Dhabi: Bangladeshi expat Mantu Chandradas won Dh1-million prize money in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw. Mantu, a 44-year-old father of an 8-month-old son, has been living in Dubai since 2004.

‘I learned about Big Ticket from Facebook after seeing so many winners. I thought, why not try my luck as well. I usually purchase my tickets online, but this was my first time to purchase ticket from the Big Ticket store at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. I went there to pick up a friend and passed by the Big Ticket store, the sales associate told me about the ‘Buy 2 Get 3’ offer, so I decided to try my luck with five tickets. I didn’t expect that one of the free tickets would change my life and bring me Dh1 million. I am overjoyed with my win,’ said the Big Ticket second prize winner.

Besides the first and second prize winners, there are ten other cash prize winners, each winning Dh100,000. The winners are from the UAE, India, the Philippines, and Iran.

Customers who purchase their Big Tickets throughout the month of August will stand a chance to be named the grand prize winner and walk away with Dh15 million during the live draw on September 3. Anyone who purchases cash prize tickets will also be entered into an electronic draw the day after the purchase, where one lucky individual will take home a huge Dh50,000. Additionally, ten lucky customers will each win Dh100,000 during the next live draw, along with a luxurious brand-new Range Rover Velar, worth Dh325,000.