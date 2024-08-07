Delhi Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Showers Expected Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted mild to moderate rainfall for Delhi over the next two days, prompting the issuance of a yellow alert. On Wednesday, the capital is expected to experience cloudy skies, rain, and thunderstorms. Tuesday saw a high temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above average, while Wednesday’s temperatures are predicted to range between 32 and 27 degrees Celsius with humidity levels from 66% to 82%.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 60, categorized as ‘satisfactory’ according to the Central Pollution Control Board at 4 pm. Skymet predicts moderate to severe rainfall in the coming days due to a cyclonic storm moving from Rajasthan towards Delhi. Despite the rainfall, high humidity levels are expected to persist throughout the week. Additionally, the IMD has forecasted severe to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, with isolated heavy rain expected in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and east Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, Delhi experienced intense surface winds of 30 to 40 kmph and sporadic light rain, with the Safdarjung weather station recording 4.5mm of precipitation from Sunday morning to Monday. The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Himachal Pradesh for the next three days as the monsoon progresses across northern India, including an orange alert for August 7 and 8, indicating potential severe weather. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and follow safety guidelines due to expected significant impacts on daily activities and potential flooding. The Met Department also predicted very heavy rainfall in West Rajasthan today and light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR over the next three days.