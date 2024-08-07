Doing this after sexual intercourse will  prevent urinary tract infections

It is a known fact that urinary tract infections (UTI) are mostly associated with sexual intercourse. The more sex someone has, the more likely they are to get a UTI. That is why sexually-associated UTIs are sometimes referred to as ‘honeymoon cystitis’. Cystitis is another word for inflammation of the bladder

As per medical experts, one of the main reasons is that sexual intercourse can put pressure on the urethra (the tube through which urine exits the body). This can irritate the urethra or force bacteria up into it. Both, in turn, can increase the likelihood of infection. This happens mostly in women.

Several research studies have examined sexual and hygienic factors to see if they might be associated with the increased risk of urinary tract infections. One such factor that’s been examined is voiding, or peeing, within 15 minutes after intercourse. This is also known as postcoital voiding.

As per studies, peeing after sex has reduced the risk of getting a UTI. The study found that peeing after sex flush bacteria out of the urethra in women.

It is very rate for men to get urinary tract infections due to sexual intercourse. Men have longer urethra and it is less likely for bacteria to get up into the bladder and cause a problem. Also, the penile urethra, through which men urinate, is also the tube through which they ejaculate. Therefore, if the man ejaculates during vaginal intercourse, this could flush out any bacteria

So, peeing after sex may help flush bacteria from the urethra and reduce a woman’s risk of getting a UTI.