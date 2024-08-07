GST Authorities Target Celebrity Makeup Artists in Kerala, Uncover ?32 Crore Tax Evasion

On August 6, GST authorities conducted raids on the residences of celebrity makeup artists across Kerala, uncovering tax evasion totaling ?32.51 crore. The operation involved searches at 50 establishments and homes of 21 prominent makeup artists throughout the state, following a six-month surveillance by the GST Intelligence Unit.

The investigation revealed significant underreporting of income from film shoots and weddings. According to officials, the actual tax evasion could exceed ?100 crore, as many artists have been charging substantial fees without proper GST registration. The raids, which began in the morning and continued late into the night, target both home-based freelancers and studio operators who failed to file or accurately report GST details.

GST officials have announced that penalties and prosecution will follow for those involved. The crackdown, initiated based on a tip-off about the tax evasion, aims to address widespread non-compliance and underreporting in the industry.