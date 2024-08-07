Indian Geological Dept Issues Landslide Warning for Kodagu; 2995 Families Advised to Relocate

The Indian Geological Department has issued a critical alert for Kodagu district, citing a high risk of severe landslides and floods due to ongoing heavy rainfall. This warning for August has raised alarms about a potential disaster akin to past events, affecting 2,995 families who are being advised to evacuate to ensure their safety. The heightened risk follows recent seismic activity in Kerala’s Wayanad, which has increased concerns for the Kodagu region.

The Geological Survey of India has identified 104 high-risk areas within Kodagu, including Madikeri Nagar and Taluk, which are particularly vulnerable to floods and landslides. Specific locations such as Shakti Nagar, Navagram, Koyanadu, and Bhagamandal are under alert. Additionally, Virajpet and Ponnampet taluks have been flagged for potential landslides, with areas like Karadigode, Kondageri, and Ayyappabetta at risk.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed the district administration to follow the Geological Survey’s recommendations closely. During a recent visit, he emphasized the urgency of the situation. District Collector Venkata Raja has initiated preparations to handle the expected heavy rains, ensuring that all necessary precautions are in place to mitigate the impact on residents.