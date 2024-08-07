Indian High Commission in Dhaka Continues Operations Amid Non-Essential Staff Evacuation

Despite the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka remains operational with all diplomats continuing their duties. Non-essential staff and their families have voluntarily returned to India via commercial flights, while the High Commission itself continues to function normally.

On August 7, a special Air India flight evacuated 205 individuals, including six infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi. This chartered flight, which had departed from New Delhi the previous day, navigated infrastructure challenges to successfully bring the evacuees back.

Airlines have resumed their scheduled flights between India and Bangladesh, with Air India operating its evening flights on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi route. Previous cancellations affected Air India’s morning flights and flights by Vistara and IndiGo. In light of the unrest, Air India is offering a one-time waiver for rescheduling flights to and from Dhaka between August 4 and 7. The situation in Bangladesh remains volatile, with ongoing protests and violence following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.