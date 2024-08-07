Indian Railways to operate special trains to these cities: Full list

New Delhi: The South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to run special trains to manage the increased travel demand during the continuous holidays in the month of August 2024. The national transporter will run trains to Yesvantapur, Hubballi, Belagavi and Bengaluru.

Full list:

Train No. 07313 SSS Hubballi-Yesvantpur One-way Superfast Special Express

The train will leave SSS Hubballi on August 13, 2024, at 8:20 p.m. and arrive at Yesvantpur at 4:30 a.m. the following day. Along the way, it will stop at SMM Haveri, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, and Tumakuru stations. This train will consist of 22 coaches, including AC Two-tier – 1, AC Three-tier – 4, Sleeper Class – 13, General Second Class – 2, and SLR/D – 2.

Train No. 07307/07308 Yesvantpur-Belagavi-Yesvantpur Superfast Special Express

Train Number 07307 is scheduled to depart from Yesvantpur on August 14, 2024, at 6:15 p.m. and is expected to arrive in Belagavi at 5 a.m. the following day. Conversely, Train Number 07308 will leave Belagavi on August 15, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. and reach Yesvantpur at 4:30 a.m. the subsequent day. The train will make stops at Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, and Londa stations in both directions.

Train No. 07391/07392 Yesvantpur-Belagavi-Yesvantpur Superfast Special Express

Train Number 07391 is scheduled to depart from Yesvantpur on August 16, 2024, at 6:15 p.m. and will arrive in Belagavi at 5 a.m. the following day. Conversely, Train Number 07392 will leave Belagavi on August 18, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. and is set to reach Yesvantpur at 4:30 a.m. the subsequent day.

These special trains will make stops at the following stations in both directions: Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, and Londa. The special trains (07307/08 & 07391/92) will consist of a total of 22 coaches, including AC Two-tier – 1, AC Three-tier – 4, Sleeper Class – 13, General Second Class – 2, and SLR/D – 2.

Train No. 06235 SMVT Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi One-way Express Special

The special train is scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 10 p.m. on August 16, 2024, and will reach SSS Hubballi at 7:15 a.m. the following day. It will make stops at Chikbanavar, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, and Haveri along the way. The train will have a total of 18 coaches, comprising 1 AC Two-tier, 1 AC Three-tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, and 2 SLR/D coaches.

Train No. 06236 Vijayapura-SMVT Bengaluru One-way Express Special

The special train departing from Vijayapura on August 18, 2024, at 7 p.m. will arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 11:15 a.m. the following day. Along the way, it will stop at Almatti, Bagalkot, Badami, Gadag, Koppal, Hosapete, Tornagallu, Ballari Cantt, Rayadurg, Chitradurg, Chikjajur, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, and Chikbanavar. The train will have a total of 18 coaches, comprising 1 AC Two-tier, 1 AC Three-tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, and 2 SLR/D coaches.

Train No. 06231/06232 SMVT Bengaluru-Vijayapura-SMVT Bengaluru Special Express

Train No. 06231 is scheduled to depart from SMVT Bengaluru on August 14, 2024, at 9 p.m. and will arrive in Belagavi at 2:05 p.m. the following day.

Conversely, Train No. 06232 will depart from Vijayapura station on August 15, 2024, at 7 p.m. and is set to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 11:15 a.m. the next day.

These special trains will make stops at the following stations in both directions: Chikbanavar, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Chikjajur, Chitradurg, Rayadurga, Ballari Cantt., Tornagallu, Hosapete, Koppal, Gadag, Badami, Bagalkot, and Almatti. The composition of the special trains will include 18 coaches: one AC Two-tier, one AC Three-tier, ten Sleeper Class, four General Second Class, and two SLR/D.

For booking and schedule information, passengers may visit the Indian Railways website at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or contact the Indian Railways customer service at 139.