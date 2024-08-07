Karnataka Govt Extends Bengaluru Nightlife Hours, Bars and Shops Open Until 1 AM

In an exciting development for nightlife enthusiasts, the Urban Development Department has extended Bengaluru’s nightlife hours. The state government has officially approved the extension, allowing various establishments to remain open until 1 AM. This move brings a formal sanction to what was previously an unofficial practice.

Under the new regulations, bars can now operate from 10 AM onwards. Clubs with CL 4 licenses, star hotels with CL 6 licenses, and hotels and lodges with CL 7 and CL 7D licenses are allowed to stay open from 9 AM to 1 AM. Additionally, refreshment rooms with CL 9 licenses can now conduct business from 10 AM to 1 PM. The extension also applies to hotels and markets, where liquor sales are permitted until 1 AM. This initiative aims to boost nighttime business in the city.

Previously, an attempt to extend operating hours for hotels, restaurants, and markets in 2016 faced resistance from the police department and public sector, leading to an 11 PM curfew. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to extend business hours during the state budget presentation in February, leading to the current changes. Effective January 2, shops and commercial establishments with ten or more employees can now remain open late, and liquor sales are allowed until 1 AM, following the Finance Department’s approval as outlined in the 2024-25 budget.