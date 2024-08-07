Karnataka Monsoon: 67% of Lakes Still Half-Empty Despite Heavy Rains

Karnataka’s monsoon season has filled reservoirs to capacity, but many lakes vital for rural agriculture remain distressingly dry. Of the 3,683 lakes overseen by the Minor Irrigation Department, 15.1 percent are completely dry, holding no water at all. Despite heavy rains across coastal, hilly, and southern regions ensuring adequate water supply for agriculture, many districts reliant on lake water are still facing severe shortages. Even in areas where lakes have some water, it’s often insufficient for effective use, with 67.55 percent of the lakes containing less than 50 percent of their capacity.

The Minor Irrigation Department states that if all 3,683 lakes were filled, they could store 107.78 TMC feet of water, enough to irrigate 4.40 lakh hectares. However, despite increased rainfall this year, some districts and taluks haven’t received enough rain to fill their lakes. As of June 27, data shows 553 lakes are completely dry, with Tumkur district being the most affected with 172 dry lakes. Additionally, 1,526 lakes hold less than 30 percent water, and 409 have 31 to 50 percent water. None of the lakes in districts like Ramanagara, Tumkur, and Davangere are completely full.

Only 17.13 percent of the lakes managed by the Minor Irrigation Department are filled. Specifically, 564 lakes have between 51 to 99 percent water, and only 631 lakes are fully supporting agricultural activities. The Malenadu and North Karnataka regions, known for heavy rainfall, have the highest number of filled lakes, with Shimoga district alone having 301 lakes with 51 to 100 percent water. Despite initiatives under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) to desilt lakes, over 30 percent remain uncultivated and not filled. Across Karnataka, 40,998 lakes are under the jurisdiction of the Minor Irrigation Department, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and the Water Resources Departments, many of which face similar issues.