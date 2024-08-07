Karwar-Goa Highway Bridge Collapse: Lorry Plunges into Kali River

Early this morning, a significant incident unfolded when a 40-year-old bridge on Karnataka’s Karwar-Goa national highway collapsed, causing a lorry to plunge into the Kali River. The bridge, connecting Karwar to Goa, gave way at approximately 1 am while the lorry was crossing. The truck, owned by Tamil Nadu-based SSM Transport Company and bearing registration TN-36 B-9997, was returning empty from a coal delivery to Hubli from Goa. The driver, Murugan, 37, from Yashapatti village in Dharmapuri district, managed to escape by breaking the front glass of the lorry and standing on top of the cabin, calling for help.

Residents, fire brigade, and coast guard personnel promptly responded to the situation. Local fishermen and emergency responders rescued Murugan, who was then taken to a government hospital for treatment and survived the ordeal. The collapse of this nearly 40-year-old bridge has disrupted traffic on National Highway 66, cutting off the link between Karwar and Goa. The new bridge under construction for highway development is being inspected for safety as a precaution.

Search operations in the river are ongoing, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), coastal police, and local fishermen to ensure no other vehicles or individuals were impacted. Traffic in the area has come to a halt, with many commuters stranded near the collapse site. The police have filed a case against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the IRB company responsible for the bridge’s maintenance at the Karwar Nagar police station.