Know how to hide private WhatsApp chats

Mumbai: WhatsApp is used by billions of users around the world. The messaging app allows users to share photos, and videos, conduct polls, and do a lot more apart from regular chat. WhatsApp has rolled out end-to-end encryption to protect your chats . It has also rolled out a chat lock feature to enable users to keep their private chats hidden.

WhatsApp’s chat lock feature hides private chats in a folder that is secured by fingerprint, face lock, or password. WhatsApp also allows users to hide the chat lock folder with a secret code. It completely hides the chat lock folder and can also be accessed by entering a secret code in the search bar.

How to hide private chats on WhatsApp without any hint

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and search from the chat you want to hide

Step 2: Press and hold on chat to open the menu and select ‘Lock Chat’ from the menu

Step 3: Click on ‘Continue’ and confirm with your fingerprint or face to lock your chats

Now, your private chat will be secured behind a locked folder. Follow these steps to hide your locked folder.

How to hide locked folder on WhatsApp:

Step 1: To hide your locked folder, open your locked folder and tal on the three-dot menu at the top right corner

Step 2: Select ‘Chat lock settings’

Step 3: Tap on ‘Secret code’ and enter your desired code to access your locked chat folder

Step 4: Click ‘Next’ and re-enter it and tap ‘Done’

Step 5: Now enable ‘Hide locked chats’ and your locked chat folder will be hidden from your WhatsApp home page

Step 6: To access your locked chat folder, enter your ‘Secret code’ in the search bar on WhatsApp’s home page