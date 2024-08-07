Lava launches new budget smartphone in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Lava Yuva Star 4G was launched in India. The Lava Yuva Star 4G is priced in India at Rs. 6,499 for the lone 4GB + 64GB option. It is currently available for purchase in select retail stores across the country in three colour options — black, lavender, and white.

The Lava Yuva Star 4G is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a centred waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. The handset is powered by a Unisoc 9863A chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually up to an additional 4GB. It runs on Android 14 Go Edition.

The Lava Yuva Star 4G carries a dual rear camera system that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The handset supports several AI-backed camera features. The front camera, on the other hand, has a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Lava Yuva Star 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging and comes with a USB Type-C charging port. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.