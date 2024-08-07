Moderate intensity earthquake hits southern California

California: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on Richter scale struck near Lamont town in California on Wednesday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was centered near Mettler, an unincorporated area in Kern County about 137 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles.

The earthquake was followed by dozens of aftershocks of magnitude 2.5, a magnitude 4.5 , and a magnitude 4.1.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.0 to 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada. Northern California borders the Cascadia Subduction Zone, which has caused the largest earthquakes on record worldwide – some with a magnitude of 9.2 that have caused widespread damage. In the past 150 years, nearly 40 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger have affected Northern California. Most of these earthquakes were centered on faults nearby. The Northern California Coast is the most tsunami-prone area of the continental United States. In the past 70 years, 34 tsunamis have been recorded on the North Coast.