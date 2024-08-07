Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to Lead Bangladesh Interim Government

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has announced his willingness to lead an interim government in Bangladesh following mass protests that led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country. In a written statement to AFP on Tuesday, Yunus, renowned globally as the “banker to the poorest of the poor,” expressed his honor at being trusted by the protesters. “If action is needed in Bangladesh, for my country and for the courage of my people, then I will take it,” he stated, emphasizing the necessity of free elections for lasting peace.

The call for Yunus to lead a caretaker government was supported by student leaders and various opposition groups. The political situation in Bangladesh took a dramatic turn when the military seized control on Monday, following weeks of escalating protests against Hasina. Accusations of election rigging and widespread discontent with civil service job quotas fueled the demonstrations, which intensified until Hasina eventually left the country.

In his statement, Yunus lauded the youth of Bangladesh for their pivotal role in the protests. He highlighted their relentless demand for change and their significant achievement in forcing the prime minister’s departure. Yunus, who has long preferred to stay out of politics, acknowledged that the extraordinary circumstances might necessitate his involvement. Best known for founding Grameen Bank and pioneering microcredit, Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his contributions to alleviating poverty.