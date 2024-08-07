Retail inflation for industrial workers slips in June

New Delhi: Retail inflation for industrial workers slipped to 3.67 per cent in June. It was at 3.86 per cent in May. ‘Year-on-year inflation for the month of June 2024 moderated to 3.67 per cent as compared to 5.57 per cent in June 2023,’ a Labour Ministry statement said.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers CPI-IW for June 2024 was at 141.4 points against 139.9 points in May 2024.Food and Beverages Group under the CPI-IW was at 148.7 points in June 2024 against 145.2 points in May this year.

The clothing and footwear segment rose to 144.2 points in June from 143.6 in May. The pan, supari, tobacco and intoxicants segment also increased, to 161.6 points in June from 161.2 in May. The housing group remained unchanged in June, compared to the previous month, at 128.4 points.

Also Read: Bajaj launches Chetak 3201 special edition: Details

Meanwhile, retail inflation based on the consumer price index rose to 5.08% year-on-year in June after dropping to a 12-month low of 4.75% in May. Food inflation based on the consumer food price index (CFPI) rose 9.36% year-on-year in June, compared to an 8.69% rise in May and 8.70% in April.

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.