Sadhguru Calls on Indian Government to Safeguard Bangladeshi Hindus

Sadhguru Vasudev, founder of the ISHA Foundation, has called on the Indian government to urgently address the safety of minorities in Bangladesh amid a rise in attacks against Hindu communities. His plea follows reports of widespread violence against Hindus in at least 27 districts of Bangladesh, where homes and businesses have been targeted and looted by mobs. Sadhguru emphasized that the protection of these minorities is not just a domestic issue but a responsibility for India as a neighbor and historical partner.

This call to action from Sadhguru aligns with yoga guru Ramdev’s recent condemnation of the attacks. Ramdev has urged the Indian government to implement diplomatic and political measures to safeguard the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. He criticized the attacks as “shameful and dangerous” and stressed that India must be vigilant to protect the dignity and safety of Hindus in the region, invoking India’s historical role in the creation of Bangladesh.

Ramdev also cautioned against exploiting religious and caste issues within India to incite unrest. He highlighted the moral and historical obligation of India to support its neighboring Hindu communities, drawing on the legacy of India’s involvement in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.