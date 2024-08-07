Social Media Buzzes with NEET PG Exam Paper Leak Allegations

Rumors of a leaked NEET PG 2024 exam paper are spreading on social media and Telegram, but no credible evidence has been found to support these claims. The exam is set for August 11 and will proceed as scheduled. Candidates are advised to be wary of scams and avoid making payments for purported leaked papers.

Health activist Dr. Dhruv Chauhan has highlighted the scam by sharing screenshots of conversations on WhatsApp and Telegram where fake NEET PG materials are being sold. Scammers are using dedicated Telegram groups, such as ‘NEET PG Leaked Materials,’ to falsely advertise leaked exam papers for a significant sum of Rs 70,000.

This incident adds to a year of turmoil for national entrance exams, including the postponement of NEET PG 2024 from June to August, and the recent cancellations of UGC NET and NEET PG. Students are also expressing frustration over the allocation of exam centers, with some assigned locations up to 800-1000 kilometers away. The NEET PG 2024 admit card, releasing on August 8, will provide details on the exam venue.