Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on August 7 ahead of RBI policy outcome. At close, the BSE Sensex was up 874.94 points or 1.11 percent at 79,468.01. NSE Nifty ended at 24,297.50 , up 305 points or 1.27 percent.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 2,935. 949 stocks declined and 109 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,993. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 183, and those that hit a 52-week low was 22. In addition, 322 stocks traded in upper circuit and 255 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee remain steady against US dollar

Top gainers included Coal India, Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, Cipla and Wipro. Top losers were IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Britannia, Tech Mahindra and Titan Company.

All the sectoral indices ended higher with metal, healthcare, media, power, telecom, oil & gas, capital goods up 2-3 percent. BSE Midcap index and Smallcap index up more 2 percent each.