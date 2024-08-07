Tata Curvv EV launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched its new electric car named ‘ Curvv EV’. The Curvv EV has been launched at Rs 17.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in five variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered. The Curvv EV can be bought via Tata’s digital showrooms or their EV-only brick-and-mortar dealerships. The Curvv EV is Tata’s fifth electric car and also happens to be their flagship battery-powered EV. The ICE version of the Tata Curvv will debut soon.

The Tata Curvv EV sports a coupe SUV design. The EV features a connected LED DRL bar and LED headlamps. On the sides, it sports squared-off wheel arches that house the 18-inch alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, and some body. The rear end sports a sloping roofline and LED tail lamps. The ground clearance is 190 mm, and the water wading capacity is 450 mm. The boot space is 500 liters, which can be expanded to more than 973 liters when the rear seats are folded. There is an option of a frunk (storage space underneath the bonnet).

The Curvv EV gets a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch driver display, a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, leatherette upholstery, front ventilated seats, a 320 W JBL sound system, and connected tech. It also gets a hands-free tailgate as standard.

The safety features consist of level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, an electronic stability program, an electric parking brake, and front parking sensors. The EV also has a water wading capacity of 450 mm.

The Curvv EV has two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh units. The claimed range of the 45 kWh variant is 502 km per charge, while the 55 kWh version delivers 585 km (both ARAI-tested). The electric motor delivers 167 hp and is capable of taking car from 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.