Vinesh Phogat Makes History as First Indian Woman Wrestler to Reach Olympic Final

In a historic achievement for Indian wrestling, Vinesh Phogat (50kg) advanced to the final of the Paris Olympics 2024, becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach this stage. On Tuesday, Vinesh secured her spot with a decisive 5-0 victory over Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, ensuring at least a silver medal.

The semifinal began cautiously, but Vinesh earned a technical point due to a passivity clock on Lopez, leading 1-0 at the end of the first period. In the second period, Vinesh dominated, adding four more points to secure her win and place in the final.

Vinesh’s journey to the semifinals included notable victories over reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan and Ukraine’s eighth seed Oksana Livach. This milestone is particularly significant for Vinesh, who previously experienced quarter-final exits in both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.