Vivo launches new V series smartphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Chinese tech brand, Vivo launched its latest V series smartphones in the Indian markets. The series include Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40.

Price of Vivo V40 Pro has been set at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, whereas the 12GB + 512GB version is priced at Rs. 55,999. It is available in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey shades. It is confirmed to go on sale from August 13.

The Vivo V40 is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage version. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM storage versions are priced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 41,999, respectively. It is currently available for pre-booking in Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, and Titanium Grey colourways and is scheduled to go on sale from August 19.

The Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. They have a glass build and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. The Vivo V40 Pro is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. On the other hand, the Vivo V40 runs on a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon7 Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The Vivo V40 Pro has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup with Aura Light flash. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with autofocus and OIS support, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and another 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 telephoto portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

The Vivo V40, meanwhile, has a dual rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss including a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and AF and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, both handsets boast a 50-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V40 series include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor. They flaunt an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. Both handsets are claimed to have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. Vivo has packed 5,500mAh batteries on both Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro with 80W wired fast charging support.