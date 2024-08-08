2 powerful earthquake hits Japan; tsunami alert issued

Tokyo: Two powerful earthquake shattered Japan on Thursday. The powerful earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.9 and 7.1 struck the southwestern islands of Kyushu and Shikoku in Japan. The

Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a tsunami warning for several regions. There were no immediate signs of major damage.

There have been no reports of abnormalities at nuclear power plants following the quake, and the government is checking for damage and casualties, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year. The island nation was devastated by 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. It caused nuclear plant meltdowns in the country.