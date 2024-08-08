Anti-Terrorist Squad seizes drugs worth Rs 831 crore, 4 arrested

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) seized liquid drug worth Rs 800 crore from a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Thane district of Maharashtra. It also carried out a similar operation at a pharmaceutical factory in Bharuch district of Gujarat, where it recovered liquid Tramadol worth Rs 31 crore. The ATS arrested four persons who were involved in the production and sale of these narcotic substances which are banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

After getting specific information, the ATS team raided an apartment in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra and arrested Mohammad Yunus Shaikh (41) and his brother Mohammad Adil Shaikh (34) with nearly 800 kilograms of mephedrone (MD drug) in liquid form and worth Rs 800 crore in the international market. In another operation, the agency raided a pharmaceutical unit in Dahej industrial area of Bharuch district and arrested two persons with liquid Tramadol worth Rs 31 crore. The arrested persons were identified as Pankaj Rajput and Nikhil Kapuria.

On July 18, the ATS had busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Palsana area of Surat city and seized drugs and raw material worth Rs 51.4 crore.

On July 29, the Customs department had seized at Mundra port in Gujarat’s Kutch district 68 lakh Tramadol tablets worth Rs 110 crore from two export containers destined for the West African countries of Sierra Leone and Niger. Tramadol, an opioid pain medication, was notified as a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act in 2018 and its export is restricted.