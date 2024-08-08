Cancer-fighting fruits to add to your diet

Cancer is a deadly disease and it is one of the worst disease also. There is many type of cancer which affects many parts of the human body. And also there are several factors that can cause cancer. The factors for cancer ranges from smoking to sun damage.

But there is simple way to prevent this dreaded disease. And it is diet. Now the following five fruits has the capacity to prevent cancer. Eat these fruits daily to prevent from cancer.

1. Lemon

Lemon, a citrus abundant fruit contains Vitamin-C. It also contains many other vitamins and minerals. It is proved by many studies that it reduces stress and anxiety.

2. Apple

Apple has abundance of fiber, potassium and many vitamins in it. Apple helps to build immunity and also fight cancer cells.

3. Pears

The fruit is rich with copper, Vitamin K and many other nutrients. It also contain ‘Anthocyanins which is a plant pigment with proven effect of reducing cancer. The fruit helps building immunity.

Also Read: Best anti-ageing foods to look younger

4. Banana

The fruit helps digestion.Bananas rich with fiber helps in restoring electrolytes. Bananas are also rich with potassium

5. Blueberries

The fruit rich with Vitamin C, antioxidants, fiber and Manganese helps preventing cancer. It also helps easing the memory loss caused by cancer.