Commodity Market: Gold price remains steady

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Thursday, 8 August 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 50,800 per 8 gram and Rs 6350 per 1 gram. In the last two days, gold price declined by Rs 960 per 8 gram.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 68,860 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.15% or Rs 105. Silver futures were trading at Rs 79,019/kg, up by 0.15% or Rs 119.

In this week so far, the prices of gold have fallen by Rs 1,000/10 gm while silver has dipped by Rs 3,500 per kilogram. On Wednesday, gold futures settled at Rs 68,965 per 10 gram with no change in the prices from previous session while silver futures settled at Rs 78,900 per kilogram with a loss of 0.91%.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,387.37 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $2,426.00. Price of spot silver was up 0.6% to $26.76 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $915.30 and palladium gained 0.56% to $887.25.