Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Expat wins $1 million

Dubai: A Canadian national based in Sharjah has won $1 million at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. The draw was held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

Hisham Alshelh won Millennium Millionaire Series 470 with ticket number 4481, which he purchased on July 24 on his way to Istanbul, Turkey. Alshelh, who is the 10th Canadian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

The draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Deputy Managing Director, Salah Tahlak, Dr. Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Yasa Tahir, VP – HR, Yousef Al Khalid, VP – HR Service Delivery, Mohamad Al Khaja, Vice President – Retail Support, Thankachan Varghese, Senior Manager – Retail Support, Khalid Saleh, Senior Manager – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

Priya Somy., a 35-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE P400 (Santorini Black) car with ticket number 0533 in the Finest Surprise Series 1887 which she purchased on July 18on her way to New Delhi, India. Taalaibek Rysbaev, a 35-year-old Kyrgyz national based in Dubai won an Indian FTR X R Carbon (Blue Candy Carbon) motorbike with ticket number 0501 in the Finest Surprise Series 591 which he purchased on his way to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from Dubai.