Emirate in UAE to reduce work hours, suspend Friday operations

Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has launched of a pilot initiative to reduce the working hours of participating government entities during the summer. The initiative titled ‘Our Flexible Summer’ will reduce work hours to 7 at 15 government entities in Dubai from August 12 to September 30.It will also see work on Fridays suspended.

Most government employees in Dubai enjoy a two-and-half-day weekend (Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday). With this initiative, employees at participating government departments will enjoy a longer weekend for seven weeks.

Also Read: Know how to convert eSIM to a physical SIM

The DGHR did not specify which entities will be part of the pilot scheme. The department had conducted a survey to assess the willingness of government agencies to reduce working hours during the summer. The initiative will also help reduce energy consumption within government departments.

Sharjah, which has a three-day weekend, previously said its employees reported an 88 per cent increase in productivity and a 90 per cent rise in job satisfaction thanks to its shorter work week. The move also left customers happier, with a service satisfaction rate of 94 per cent.