Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained marginally against the US dollar on Thursday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy outcome. Foreign fund outflows and gains in Brent crude price dented investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 83.94 against the US dollar, then touched 83.93, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous closing price. On Wednesday, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day lower by 3 paise at 83.95 against US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 103.06. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,314.76 crore.