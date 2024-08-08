Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passed away on August 8 at his residence in Kolkata. He was 80 years old. Bhattacharya, who served as chief minister from November 2000 to May 2011, lived in a two-room government apartment in Ballygunge, south Kolkata. He had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and had not left his home much in recent years, with his last public appearance being in 2019 when he had to leave a CPI(M) rally due to a dust allergy.

In the lead-up to the 2024 elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) released an AI-generated video featuring Bhattacharya. In the video, his digital likeness urged voters to support the Left and secular forces. The AI avatar addressed several issues, including local concerns from Sandeshkhali and broader topics like unemployment and corruption allegations in West Bengal, directly criticizing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The video also took aim at the BJP-led central government, criticizing policies such as demonetization, the use of electoral bonds, and rising inflation. Bhattacharya’s AI-generated message highlighted the CPI(M)’s stance against both the state and central governments, calling for a shift in voter support towards the Left.