Haryana Govt to Award Vinesh Phogat Rs 4 Crore, Silver Medal Honor

Despite her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight, the Haryana government will honor wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a medallist. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Thursday that Phogat will receive the same reward as Olympic Games silver medallists from the state government.

On the same day, Phogat announced her retirement from international wrestling, citing a lack of strength to continue. She shared her decision on social media, seeking forgiveness from her supporters after being disqualified for being 100 grams overweight before the gold medal match. Saini praised her performance and declared that she would be welcomed and felicitated like a medallist, receiving all the respect, rewards, and facilities offered to Olympic silver medallists by the Haryana government.

According to Haryana’s sports policy, Olympic gold medallists receive Rs 6 crore, silver medallists get Rs 4 crore, and bronze medallists are awarded Rs 2.5 crore. Phogat made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the 50 kg event.